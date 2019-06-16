The Washington Post

OSCAR EDWARDS (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
People's Congregational Church
4704 13th Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
People's Congregational Church
4704 13th Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
OSCAR GORDON EDWARDS (Age 86)  

Of Mount Rainier, MD, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne, daughters, Jacqueline and Sharon; son, Gordon; grandson, Andre; siblings and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home in Brentwood, MD. We will celebrate his life on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at People's Congregational Church, 4704 13th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. Viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Interment following the service will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019
