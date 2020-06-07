OSCAR RAY
OSCAR D. RAY (Age 87))  MSGT, USAF (Retired)  
Oscar D. Ray, transitioned peacefully on May 15, 2020 after a brief illness.Born in Millington, TN, he was the first born of Esaw and Lula Ray. He served in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. As an expert in culinary service and along with his wife, Bettye, he purchased and opened Waters Caterers in 1987 and served the Washington Metropolitan Area for many years. Ray was also an integral part of his neighborhood was a leader and a constant contributor to his neighbors' well being.He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jeffrey.He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Bettye; his brothers, Ralph (Pat) and Ronald Ray; sisters, Verlene of Memphis, TN and Shirley of Texas; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Oscar will be interred in the family gravesite with his son, Jeffrey, as Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by McGuire.www.mcguire-service.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
