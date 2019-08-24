OSCAR SCHWARTZ
On Friday, August 23, 2019, OSCAR SCHWARTZ of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Susan Schwartz; loving father of Rachel Schwartz (Eric Richard) Smithers, Debra Frances (Timothy) Hillier and Aaron Louis (Alexis) Schwartz; dear brother of Anthony (Eva) Schwartz and Doris (Marc) Raffell; cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Sarah Smithers, Marian, Helen and Timothy Hillier, Lyla and Talia Schwartz. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with minyan at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Montgomery Hospice or the Jewish National Fund. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.