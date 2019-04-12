OSCAR THOMAS (1933 - 2019)
OSCAR LOUIS THOMAS

Elder Oscar L. Thomas went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2019. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Mary of 18 years; daughter, Tangela (TC) Crump; two stepdaughters, Theresa (Otis) and Felicia; granddaughter, Tanarah (Maury) McFarland; grandsons, Isaiah, Michael and Owen; two step-granddaughters, Hanna and Oriana and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Greater Lighthouse Church, 5201 Baltimore Lane, Lanham, MD, visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Monday, April 15 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME. Don't worry! Be happy!

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2019
