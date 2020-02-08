OSKAR WILHELM EGGER (Age 93)
Died peacefully at his home in Alexandria, Va. on February 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of over 69 years, Mary Elaine Sullivan Egger, his six children, Kenneth Egger (Nancy), Joy Sutherland, Mark Egger (Teresa), Amy Egger, Carole Hetrick (Gregory), and Katherine Wagner (David Cooke), 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be offered at 10 a.m., Monday, February 10, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 3815 Russell Road, Alexandria, with visitation beforehand at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be made to the St. Rita Building Fund, 3815 Russell Rd. Alexandria, VA 22305, or the Centro Santa Catalina, 1400 Hardaway St., Suite 112, El Paso, TX 79903.