

Oskars Petersons (Age 88)

Oskars was born on October 7, 1932 and died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at HCR Manor Care Health Services in Potomac, MD. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Metra E. Petersons; son, Oscar Ronald; siblings, Ruta Pulins of Illinois, Lauma Reinfelds of Australia, Valdis Peterson of Canada and their families. He was Former Chief of the Electricity Division, National Institute of Standards and Technology. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Latvian Ev. Lutheran Church of Washington, DC, 400 Hurley Ave, Rockville, MD 20850-3121.



