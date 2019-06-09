The Washington Post

OSSIE ADAMS

OSSIE LEE ADAMS  

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Survived by two sons, George (Stephanie) and Edward (Dorothy) Adams; two daughters, Lisa and Darlene Adams; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Frances; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, viewing from 9:30 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at the Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD. Rev. Dr. Lee P. Washington, Senior Pastor. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangemetns by HORTONS.

Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
