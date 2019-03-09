OSWALD H. JOHNSON
Oswald H. Johnson passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at age 89. He was born in Front Royal, VA, but was a long time resident of the District of Columbia. After graduating from Virginia State University, "OJ" became a commissioned officer in the US Army. Many years after his honorable discharge, he earned a master's degree from the University of Minnesota
. He retired as a DC Public Schools teacher after devoting many years at Chamberlain Vocational High School in Southeast DC.
One of 11 children, Oswald is survived by his sister, Gloria Dyer (Syracuse, NY), and a host of nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather in Oswald's honor on Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at Morrison House, 116 South Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA, 22314.