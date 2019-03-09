OSWALD JOHNSON

OSWALD H. JOHNSON  

Oswald H. Johnson passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at age 89. He was born in Front Royal, VA, but was a long time resident of the District of Columbia. After graduating from Virginia State University, "OJ" became a commissioned officer in the US Army. Many years after his honorable discharge, he earned a master's degree from the University of Minnesota. He retired as a DC Public Schools teacher after devoting many years at Chamberlain Vocational High School in Southeast DC.
One of 11 children, Oswald is survived by his sister, Gloria Dyer (Syracuse, NY), and a host of nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather in Oswald's honor on Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at Morrison House, 116 South Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA, 22314.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 9, 2019
