Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA
20186
(540)-347-3431
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Haymarket Baptist Church
14800 Washington St.
Haymarket, VA
Otelia Thorn Frazier  

On January 30, 2020 of Nokesville, VA; retired elementary school Principal and Educator; wife of James Earl Frazier; mother of James Thorn (Karen G.) Frazier; sister of Virginia Anne Malone; grandmother of Parker Thorn and Kendall Delaney Frazier. Friends may call from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 30 at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA; Funeral service on Wednesday, February 5 at 11 a.m. at Haymarket Baptist Church, 14800 Washington St., Haymarket, VA 20169. Memorials may be made to the church.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 3, 2020
