OTHA TRIMIAR

Departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020. Survived by his loving daughter, Sharon Michele Trimiar Jenkins (Carlton); three grandsons, Brandon (Brittany), Christopher and Derrick Jenkins; one great grandson, Christian Jenkins; four nephews and four nieces; his devoted cousin, William Trimiar (Delores); and other loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20012. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.