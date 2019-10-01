Othmar Mair
Of Arlington passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Virginia Hospital Center. He was born in Innsbruck, Austria November 5, 1932 to Maria Abfalterer and Johann Mair. He is survived by his wife, Doris Hege Mair of Arlington; a daughter, Beatrice Hammerstat of Sarpsborg, Norway, and her family; a sister, Ann Marie Dorighelli of Innsbruck, as well as many nieces and a nephew in Austria and Italy. Othmar was well known in the ski and tennis industries in Virginia and Washington. Funeral services will be private.