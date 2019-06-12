OTIS F. CHAPPELL, JR
"Bud" (Age 87)
O'Bryans Road. MD, passed away suddenly on June 7, 2019. He was born in Topeka, KS. to Otis F. Chappell, Sr. and Alice L. Chappell. He was preceded in death by hIs parents, his wife of 35 years Constance F. Chappell, and daughter, Allison Marie Chappell, as well as his brothers, James Chappell and Richard Chappell. He is survived by his son, Don'Lorie Chappell, his daughter, Patty O'Leary, and his longtime companion, Betty Smith
, grandchildren, Heather Taylor, Holly (Dave) Watts, Bill Chappell, Matt Chappell, Kevin O' Leary Ricky Keller, Bubba Keller and Kevin Winkler, seven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was the veteran of the U.S Airforce and a member of the DC Air National Guard He enjoyed watching tythe redskins and Nas Car, but mostly he loved spending time with his a family. Generous and caring person and he will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at Hunt Funeral Home in Waldorf, MD. on Thursday, June 14 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 15, at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .