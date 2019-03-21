OTIS THOMPSON Jr.

  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Geraldine Johnson

 

OTIS N. THOMPSON, JR. (Age 95)  

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, He leaves to cherish his memory, Beloved wife, Lorraine C. Thompson; son, Bruce C. Thompson; daughter, Kimberly (Allan Jr.) Stephenson; granddaughter, Micah J. Stephenson; sister, Dorothy L. White; brother, Robert W. Thompson; sister-in-law, Sara Christine Jones Lofton; and a host of family and friends. On Saturday, March 23, 2019, visitation at 10 a.m., service to follow at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 11th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 21, 2019
