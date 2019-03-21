OTIS N. THOMPSON, JR. (Age 95)
On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, He leaves to cherish his memory, Beloved wife, Lorraine C. Thompson; son, Bruce C. Thompson; daughter, Kimberly (Allan Jr.) Stephenson; granddaughter, Micah J. Stephenson; sister, Dorothy L. White; brother, Robert W. Thompson; sister-in-law, Sara Christine Jones Lofton; and a host of family and friends. On Saturday, March 23, 2019, visitation at 10 a.m., service to follow at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 11th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.