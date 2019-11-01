

Otto Emil Leicht

(Age 74)



Of Gainesville, VA, died October 27, 2019 after a long battle with lung cancer. Otto was born on April 3, 1945 in New York City to the late Otto Henry and Linda (Lenke) Gere Leicht. In addition to his parents, Otto is preceded in death by his sons, Robert and Brent, son-in-law, Gary Kring Jr., grandson, Charles Kring and ex-wife Yvonne. Survivors are his loving daughters, Laura Kring and Sandra Sweitzer (James) and their mother Linda Stendeback; and Kristiana Leicht. He is also survived by grandchildren, Samantha and Ashley; Christopher, Gary III, Shane, and Tara; Summer, Jacob, and Lexy; Taylor and 10 great grandchildren. Otto also leaves behind his dear friend, Carol Cox and her family. A service will be conducted by Pastor, Troy Corwin at Park Valley Church, 4500 Waverly Farm Drive, Haymarket, VA on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service. Interment will be at Woodbine Baptist Church Cemetery, Manassas, VA.