

Owen Joseph Gauvin, Sr. (Age 64)

Of Charles Town, WV passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson, WV.Born June 28, 1956 in Childress, Texas, he was the son of Eleanor Charity (Westy) Gauvin and the late Gerald Raymond Gauvin.He was a member of the Roman Catholic Parish of St. James the Greater in Charles Town. He was an Eagle Scout earning three palms.Owen graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School in 1974 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Maryland College Park, class of 1982. He was the Director of Operations and Financial Accounting for the international law firm of White and Case for over 25 years in Washington, DC.In addition to his mother, Eleanor, he is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Teresa Lynn Daniel Gauvin of Charles Town; one daughter, Jessica Nicole Gauvin of Charles Town; three sons, Ryan Wade Strong Gauvin of San Diego, CA; Christopher Lowry, Jr. of Charles Town and Owen Joseph Gauvin, Jr. of Charles Town, five granddaughters, Destiny Lynn Lowry, Alana Michelle Gauvin, Serenity Rose Gauvin, Savannah Reign Gauvin and Anastasia Grace Lowry, two grandsons, Johnathan Cole Lowry and Tayveon Juelz Delgado, two sisters, Michelle Gauvin Jordan and Anita Gauvin Mills, one brother, Michael Gauvin and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 49 Crosswinds Drive, Charles Town, WV with Father Cody as the Celebrant.Interment will be in St. Peters Cemetery in Harpers Ferry, WV.The family will receive friends at the Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint James Catholic Church.



