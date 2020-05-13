The Washington Post

Owen R. Dunbar Sr.

Service Information
Chinn-Baker Funeral Service
2605 Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA
22206
(703)-979-1666
Viewing
Thursday, May 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chinn-Baker Funeral Service
2605 Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA 22206
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Owen R. Dunbar, Sr.  

Passed away May 5, 2020. Owen was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, family member and friend.
Owen leaves to cherish in his memory nine children, Brenda, Michael (Yvette), Gregory (Lois), Wyatt (Delores), Gail, Joyce, Joanie, Chris (Sarah), and Owen Jr.; 21 grandchildren; a host of great and great-great grandchildren; two devoted sisters-in-law, Mary and Costella; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who all cherish his memory.
A public viewing has been scheduled for May 14, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Chinn/Baker Funeral Home, 2605 S. Shirlington Rd., Arlington, VA 22206. All participants must wear mask.
A graveside service has been prepared for Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. and can be viewed live at Kingdom Fellowship Church Facebook Page at

Published in The Washington Post on May 13, 2020
