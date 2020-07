Or Copy this URL to Share

Pastor OZELLE MILES ROSS

Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Family will receive friends at Freeman Funeral Services Chapel, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD on Wednesday, July 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 30 at City of Praise Church, at 11 a.m. Service will be streaming online via Youtube. Interment Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.

