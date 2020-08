OZRA FEGGANS

Devoted member of Calvary Episcopal Church, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Orza was a member of the Professional Business League and was a great fundraiser for scholarships and various organizations. She leaves to cherish her memory beloved son, James E. Kearney and devoted daughter-in-law, Cynthia, daughter, Helen Kearney and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A graveside service and interment will be held on Friday, August 28 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery at 10 a.m., 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722.