

Page Hart Boteler (Age 92)



Died peacefully at her home in Gaithersburg MD on December 22, 2019. Page was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Boteler, Jr. in 2016, and her daughter, Louise C. Boteler in 1994. She is survived by three children: Alice Layman of Charlottesville, VA (Steve), Lindsey Boteler of Gaithersburg, MD (Jan) and Laura Boteler Butchko of Annandale, VA (Jerry); four granddaughters, Laura Layman Lazarevich (Pete), Martha Layman McKechnie (Jason). Lindsey Butchko and Christina Butchko, one grandson, Jason Boteler (Elizabeth) and five great-grandchildren; Carson Lazarevich, Claire Lazarevich, William Boteler, Aidan Boteler, and Louise McKechnie.

A native Nashvillian, Page moved to the DC area after graduating from Bryn Mawr College in PA where she met and married Chuck Boteler in 1949. A mother of four children, bookkeeper for the family insurance business, and 67-year marriage were her top priorities. Because of her exceptional organizational skills, she was able to make time to pursue her passion for community work. Page became an active supporter and volunteer for several non-profits including, the Junior League of Washington where she achieved Sustainer Emeriti, the Washington Historical Society, the Questers Preservation and Restoration, and St. Mark Presbyterian Church where she was a longtime member. Her refined southern charm, kindness and generosity, touched the lives of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.