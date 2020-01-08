

Page Lewis LaPrade, Jr.

"Sam" (Age 65)

Major U.S. Air Force (Ret.)



Of Warrenton, VA, passed away peacefully with family at his side at Inova Fairfax Hospital on December 31, 2019. Beloved husband of 42 years to Mary Elizabeth (Betty) LaPrade; proud father of John Marshall LaPrade, Andrew Taylor LaPrade, and Sarah LaPrade Vaughn; father-in-law of Zachary Vaughn; grandfather (Peepaw) of the precious Vivian Elizabeth Vaughn. Survived by sisters Nicholette Jenkins, Rhonda Ikenberry (John), Khristian Naimo; and brother Bryan LaPrade (Tifanny). He is preceded in death by father Page Lewis LaPrade Sr.; mother Miriam Washburn LaPrade; and sister Leighta LaPrade.

Memorial services to be held at The Episcopal Church of Leeds Parish, 4332 Leeds Manor Rd., Markham, VA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to: Society for Vascular Surgery ( vascular.org ) or ( stjude.org

