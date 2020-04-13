PAGE MILLER
Page Miller of Washington, DC passed away at age 64 on April 8, 2020, at Howard University Hospital. For Page, family were friends and friends were family, and she leaves behind many who will miss her, including her husband of 35 years, Brian Brown; her brother Chris Miller; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. A resident of Capitol Hill, Page was a public information officer in the U.S. Copyright Office at the Library of Congress for nearly 40 years. She loved travel, books, classical music and opera, and the Nationals. All of Page's friends and family will hold her fondly in their hearts and look forward to gathering to share their memories at a later date. Donations in Page's memory may be made to Classical WETA 90.9 FM at weta.org/support
or by mail to WETA FM, Attn: Membership, 3939 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206.