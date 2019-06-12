PALMER L. AUSTIN, JR.
On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Palmer L. Austin, Jr., of Fort Washington, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Deanna; two daughters, Stephanie and Cicely; one sister Pamela; one brother Charles; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church of Clinton, 9107 Pineview Lane, Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.