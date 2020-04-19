

PAMELA ANNE BRAZIER

1936~2020



Of Bethesda, Maryland passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. Pamela Anne Brazier was born on November 25, 1936 in Leicester, England. She was the adopted daughter of the late Arthur and Olive Money and the sister of Lesley (Money) Pratt.

Pamela married Michael Ernest Brazier of Farnham, England on May 31, 1958 in Godalming, England. They went on to have two sons, Nigel David Brazier in 1960 and Stephen Christopher Brazier in 1962.

Pamela was a tireless mother and supporter of her ever-busy and motivated husband after their marriage in England. She subsequently moved to Montreal, Canada in 1958, then back to London in 1960, and finally immigrated to the United States (Seattle) in 1962. Pamela became a United States citizen in 1991.

She was lucky enough to travel the world with her husband and children - from most of the United States, Canada and Europe, to Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.

Pamela loved to read, play piano, do crosswords, work in the garden, sew and cook in addition to decorating and maintaining her primary and second homes in Seattle, Hartford (CT), Cincinnati, Cape Cod (MA), Reno, Coto de Caza (CA) and Palm Springs (CA). She was always known to have a wonderful smile and was impeccably dressed.

She was also a dedicated volunteer - helping out with children's causes over the years.

She is survived by her two sons, Nigel and Stephen, their respective wives, Bernadette and Sondra, and four grandchildren - Sara, Sela, Nicholas and Benjamin.

We love you very much and will miss you.

No services are scheduled at this time. A remembrance donation may be made to the or the .