

Pamela Jean Aubertin (Age 65)



Of Rockville, MD passed away on December 3, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice Center in Columbia, MD after a valiant battle with lung cancer.

She is received into the arms of her parents Charles and Marion Aubertin in Heaven. She is survived by siblings Arlene, Chuck and Wayne; her children and their spouses, Eric and Wanita Palmer and her daughter; grandchildren Michael Cain and Heather Cordes; and five great-grandchildren, Phillip, Eva, Lilly, Penelope and Persephone; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is being held at the American Legion Post 268, 11225 Fern St., Wheaton, MD 20902 on February 8, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m.