The Washington Post

PAMELA AUBERTIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAMELA AUBERTIN.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Pamela Jean Aubertin (Age 65)  

Of Rockville, MD passed away on December 3, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice Center in Columbia, MD after a valiant battle with lung cancer.
She is received into the arms of her parents Charles and Marion Aubertin in Heaven. She is survived by siblings Arlene, Chuck and Wayne; her children and their spouses, Eric and Wanita Palmer and her daughter; grandchildren Michael Cain and Heather Cordes; and five great-grandchildren, Phillip, Eva, Lilly, Penelope and Persephone; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is being held at the American Legion Post 268, 11225 Fern St., Wheaton, MD 20902 on February 8, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.