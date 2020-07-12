Pamela Bentley Cannon, 73, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed peacefully on July 1, 2020. Born on December 23, 1946 in Takoma Park, MD to Robert Bentley and Jeannine Baker. Pam is survived by her husband, John A. Cannon Jr.; her sisters Deborah Ware and Donna Maddox; brothers Michael Ware and Donald Ware; son Herald W. Hirst III; daughter Alicia Divens; stepdaughter Tara White; stepson John A. Cannon III; three grandchildren, Jacob White, Jessica White, and Sofia Divens; and her dearest friend, Donna Brookman. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Ware. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to National MS Society. A memorial service will be held on September 12, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home of Bowie, MD. Please view and sign guestbook at