PAMELA CANNON
1946 - 2020
PAMELA BENTLEY CANNON  
Pamela Bentley Cannon, 73, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed peacefully on July 1, 2020. Born on December 23, 1946 in Takoma Park, MD to Robert Bentley and Jeannine Baker. Pam is survived by her husband, John A. Cannon Jr.; her sisters Deborah Ware and Donna Maddox; brothers Michael Ware and Donald Ware; son Herald W. Hirst III; daughter Alicia Divens; stepdaughter Tara White; stepson John A. Cannon III; three grandchildren, Jacob White, Jessica White, and Sofia Divens; and her dearest friend, Donna Brookman. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Ware. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to National MS Society. A memorial service will be held on September 12, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home of Bowie, MD. Please view and sign guestbook at www.beallfuneral.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
