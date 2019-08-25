

Pamela Walz Crews (Age 84)



Died Monday, August 19, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 19, 1935 and grew up Maple Heights, OH. She attended Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1957. She married her husband of 61 years, CMDR Nelson Ray "Pete" Crews, USN, Ret., on June 28, 1958 in New Orleans, LA. She is survived by her husband; her son, Christian Crews; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Crews; grand-daughters, Julia, Katelyn, and Laurel Crews; her sister, Judy Rankin; her nieces, Victoria Crews and Diane Rankin; nephews, Christopher Wolf and Michael Rankin. She was predeceased by her parents Herbert and Mildred Walz, and son Peter Chandler Crews. She will be missed and her beloved Scottie Millie.

As a result of her husband's Navy service, she worked as a middle school teacher and raised two boys in San Diego, Norfolk, Yokosuka, Adak, Okinawa, and Tehran. She loved her time in Asia, where she traveled extensively and enjoyed learning the languages, cultures, and histories of where she lived and visited. Finally returning to the United States in 1975, Pam and Pete settled in Fairfax, VA, where they lived for 44 years.

Pam spent the majority of her teaching career at Green Hedges School, a kindergarten through 8th grade private school in Vienna, Virginia. There she taught English, Social Studies, and went on to become Dean of Curriculum before retiring. She was known as a passionate teacher who loved the subjects and students she taught, and imparted her love of learning, language, and history to many children.

In retirement she was able to complete her goal of visiting all 50 U.S. states, and particularly enjoyed retracing the Lewis and Clark trail with her husband, and their frequent trips to Yellowstone and Jackson Hole.

Memorial services will be held at Fairfax Funeral Home on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service at Country Club of Fairfax located at 5110 Ox Road.