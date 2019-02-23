Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAMELA "Pixie" GIFFORD. View Sign



PAMELA AXELSSON GIFFORD "Pixie" (Age 66)

Peacefully passed on February 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late George Belvin Giffard and Barbara Williams Gifford, Pamela was a native Marylander, nicknamed Pixie to celebrate her birth on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1952 on Fort Meade. As a girl, she lived in Maryland, New York City, and the Bahamas. Attending college in England, where she met her late husband Pierre Martin Axelsson, then moved to Italy. She was a world traveler, often sharing stories of her journeys. Fluent in Italian and French, she would switch to Italian when she was passionate or dreaming. In 1983, she returned to Maryland with her daughter after the passing of her husband. Believing in empowering women, she served years as a grant administrator for the YWCA of Annapolis supporting victims of domestic violence. Well-versed in the tools of the kitchen, she later took a position at Williams-Sonoma to share her wisdom with others. Pixie is survived by her brother, Jonathan Giffard of Norfolk, her daughter Lindsay (Josh) of Crofton and her two grandsons, Jacob and Ethan. Honoring her fondness for nature, a private friends and family service will be held April 13. For details or to share stories: MD.Lindsay.and [email protected] . Memorial contributions may be made to the YWCA of Annapolis or Hospice of the Chesapeake.

