PAMELA HARD

Our loving wife and adoring mother and grandmother died at her home in Potomac, MD surrounded by her family on October 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, R. William ("Bill") Hard, her three children, Kate (Kalle), Matthew (Alicia), and Jamie (Brittany), and her grandchildren, Alex, Vanessa, Emma Sofia, Claire, Grayson, Lola, Margot and William as well as her mother, Rebecca Paden, sister Deborah Paden-Levy and brother, William Paden. Pam was born at Georgetown University Hospital and spent her early childhood in Maryland before moving to New Jersey. She met her husband Bill at Westfield High School during their junior year. Bill had recently moved to New Jersey and, as was her way, Pam quickly introduced herself to Bill during an assembly. She attended college at the University of Rhode Island where she graduated with a BS in Nursing. She and Bill married in December 1971 and moved to the Philadelphia area where she continued her work as a nurse. Shortly after the birth of their first child, Pam and Bill moved to Potomac, MD where they raised their three children. Pam spent much of her time volunteering in the community and at her childrens' schools. Her caring nature led her to serve as a caregiver and Volunteer Coordinator with Caring Matters (formerly Hospice Caring). If the love of family and friends were sufficient, Pam would still be with us today. She always had a smile and warmth for friends and strangers alike; she was renowned for her ability to make friends everywhere she went. Friends and family often turned to her for advice, knowing they would be met with compassion and wisdom. Pam's resilience over the past four years was a gift and a legacy to all of us; her gratitude and serenity made our individual journeys easier and more meaningful. She was both our rock and our ray of sunshine; we will miss her fiercely but find comfort in happy memories and the knowledge that she lives on in each of us. A Memorial Service will be held once we are able to gather. Pam was a proud supporter of Caring Matters and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Expressions of sympathy in her name can be made to these organizations and are greatly appreciated. Please sign the family guestbook at