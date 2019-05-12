

PAMELA JEAN KOBERG

September 19, 1946 - May 6, 2019



Pamela "Pam" Koberg, age 72, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer surrounded by family in Herndon, Virginia, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born on September 19, 1946, in Simsbury, Connecticut, to the late George Jr. and Barbara Melrose, she has lived in the Northern Virginia area for more than 50 years. She is survived by her devoted family, her husband of 38 years, Robert Koberg; her five children, Tina (Kevin) Maguire, Finn (Hope) Thoresen, Mark Thoresen (Liz), Katy (Abe) Jayson, and Seth (Kyle) Koberg; and her eight dearly loved grandchildren. She leaves behind her mother and siblings, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Pam worked in retail most of her adult life, mainly at Giant Food Corp (Sterling, VA). In her later years she devoted her time to volunteering with VFW Post #1177, helping out with her grandchildren, traveling, and opening her home to family and friends. Her happiest times were when she was surrounded by family. She will be forever in our hearts.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.