PAMELA McDOWELL

Pamela Gail McDowell

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, LaShawn Jackson; son, Michael King; grandchildren, Shaquille, MorShawnae, Damontae, Alex III, Morris III, Mortez, Aja, Jashaun, Rashard; one great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Lenitra Erby and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. McDowell may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Thursday, July 16 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.



