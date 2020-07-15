1/1
PAMELA McDOWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAMELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pamela Gail McDowell  
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, LaShawn Jackson; son, Michael King; grandchildren, Shaquille, MorShawnae, Damontae, Alex III, Morris III, Mortez, Aja, Jashaun, Rashard; one great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Lenitra Erby and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. McDowell may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Thursday, July 16 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved