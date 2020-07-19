Pamela Nicholson
There is a little less laughter and joy in the world because Pamela G. Nicholson died peacefully on July 15, 2020 at the age of 72. She always had a joke, quip, or just silliness to bring a smile to everyone's face. She was irreverent, funny, and intensely loyal to her family and many friends, with whom she enjoyed watching football, eating crabs, and going to the casino. When told in the last days of her life that the Skins are changing their name, she responded "About time, next can they change the owner?" Pam was an outstanding insurance agent, who took extraordinary care of her clients, many of whom became longtime friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Kermit and Margaret Gimmel and her sister, Patricia. She is survived and will be missed by her amazing brother, Jerry Gimmel; her wonderful sister-in-law, Carol Gimmel; her brilliant nieces, Molly Gimmel and Jill Daschle; her incredible nephew, Jeff Gimmel (and his wife Nina); two fantastic grand-nephews Henry and Truman Daschle; and her many, many friends. She will truly be missed by her cat, Ms. Quinn. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. Contributions in Pam's memory can be sent to CaringMatters at www.caringmatters.org
