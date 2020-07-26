1/
PAMELA OUTLAW
Pamela D. Outlaw  
We are sad to announce Pamela D. Outlaw departed this life on July 9, 2020 resulting from a two-year battle with cancer. Ms. Outlaw was a popular teacher at Raymond Elementary School and was recognized for 35 years of dedication and service in educating the students of the District of Columbia. She leaves many to cherish her memories; including lifetime partner, Robert J. Taylor; a loving aunt Imogene T. Smith; First Cousins, Andrea R. Smith and Duane "Duke" Davis, as well as a host of family members, friends, and educational colleagues. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian Thornton Outlaw and David Outlaw. On Monday, July 27 at 10 a.m., her memorial service will be held at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 Ninth Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ms. Outlaw to the Zion Baptist Church Building Fund, 4850 Blagden Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20011.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 723-1250
