

Pamela Joan Porch Romanowski



On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Pamela Joan (Porch) Romanowski, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 55.

Pam was born on February 23, 1964 in Baumholder, Germany to David and Joan (Glass) Porch. She received her degree in Computer Science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in 1986, and was an accomplished technology project manager for 31 years in Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey and Florida, admired and loved by her many colleagues.

On June 27, 1992 she married George Romanowski. They raised two daughters, Rachel and Camille, and one son, Connor and all graduates of Langley High School.

Pam had a limitless passion and commitment to her family. For over 18 years she battled breast cancer bravely and stoically while raising three outstanding kids with her husband George, never wavering in her commitment to family and career through all of the trials and tribulations of cancer treatment. She was known for her limitless tenacity in the face of adversity, her infectious laughter and humor, and her gentle and compassionate spirit.

Pam is survived by her husband George; her three children, Rachel, Camille, and Connor; her parents David and Joan; and her siblings Ben, Mamie, and Blake.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the National Funeral Home and Memorial Park at 3 p.m., 7842 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. The family encourages attendees to wear brighter colors in celebration of her remarkable life. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.