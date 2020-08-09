1/1
PAMELA "Pam" SPOFFORD
PAMELA McCOY SPOFFORD "Pam"  
Pamela "Pam" McCoy Spofford passed away at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 79. A native of Beverly, MA, Pam attended Beverly High School, received her undergraduate degree in Education with a minor in English with honors from Northeastern University in Boston, and a master's degree in Special Education with honors from Marymount University in Arlington, VA. She and her husband, Dr. Walter O. Spofford, Jr., were married in 1961 and shared a rich and joyous life, ultimately settling in the Washington, DC area where they raised three daughters, built their careers, volunteered with numerous youth, sports, and church organizations, traveled the world, and were wed until his death in 1996. Pam was extremely devoted to her family, her community, the Episcopal Church, as well to her students as a special education teacher, earning numerous honors and accolades throughout her career, including Teacher of the Year.  Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters: Susan Beth Spofford of Annandale, VA, Jennifer Spofford Ives of Arlington, VA, and Rebecca Spofford Ogden of Arlington, VA; as well as her greatest source of pride and joy - her five grandchildren: John Ogden, Peter Ogden, Thomas Ogden, Elizabeth Ives and William Ives. In addition, she is survived by her sister Janice Gaboriault of Topsfield, MA, her brother Peter McCoy of Beverly, MA and will be forever remembered by her many nieces and nephews, and extended family. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that friends consider making a donation to Life with Cancer, a non-profit Pam held in high regard: www.lifewithcancer.org/donate . Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held graveside at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Boxford, Massachusetts in Summer 2021, with arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA. Information, directions, condolences at :www.campbellfuneral.com .

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
