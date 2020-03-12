

PAMELA STARK



Pamela Stark, age 80, passed away in the early morning on February 25, 2020. Predeceased by her son Blair, she leaves behind a loving husband John, daughter Ann (James), son John, granddaughters, Keaton (Kevin), Camilla and Madeline and great grandsons, Bennet and Jonah. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI on May 8, 1939 to Chester and Camilla (Bowman)Smith. Pam grew up in Detroit, MI and graduated with a BA from The University of Michigan. She devoted her life to her family and support of her husband John's Naval career. She was an avid bridge player and book reader with a great sense of humor even while fighting progressive Multiple Sclerosis over many years. Pamela will be entombed in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.