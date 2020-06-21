PAMELA STROMAN
Pamela Wilhoite Stroman   Centenarian  
Peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2020 in her home. Loving mother to Tayloria Pamela Stroman (J. Purnell Pinkney), India Stroman Luckett (the late Daryl Luckett), grandson, Azani David Pinkney, very special goddaughter, Carolyn (Penny) Landry. Viewing only Monday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, Pilgrim Baptist Church, 700 I Street NE, Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Memory of Pamela W. Stroman to Home Care Partners, Attn: Marla Lahat, 1234 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Suite C-1002, Washington, DC 20005.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
