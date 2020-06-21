Or Copy this URL to Share



Pamela Wilhoite Stroman Centenarian

Peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2020 in her home. Loving mother to Tayloria Pamela Stroman (J. Purnell Pinkney), India Stroman Luckett (the late Daryl Luckett), grandson, Azani David Pinkney, very special goddaughter, Carolyn (Penny) Landry. Viewing only Monday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, Pilgrim Baptist Church, 700 I Street NE, Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Memory of Pamela W. Stroman to Home Care Partners, Attn: Marla Lahat, 1234 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Suite C-1002, Washington, DC 20005.



