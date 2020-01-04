

Pamela McHale Vince



The most wonderful mother, grandmother, friend, and woman we have ever known, died peacefully at home on Friday, December 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Arlington, Virginia in 1948 to James Francis McHale and Jane McHale. She received her bachelor's degree in psychology from Newton College of the Sacred Heart in Massachusetts, and returned to the Washington, DC area where she worked for many years as a nurse, in both a hospital setting and in hospice care. She was beloved by all who were graced with her presence. In the end, her most enduring legacies are her genuine selflessness in caring for others and the boundless loyalty and affection she showed to her family, friends, and pets. She is survived by her two children, Matthew McHale Vince and Jennifer Ann Vince; her daughter-in-law Jenna Vince; her grandson Leo McHale Vince, and her Maltese Molly. No service was held per her wishes.