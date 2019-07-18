PAMELA FRANCINE WOODS (Age 72)
On Wednesday, July 12, 2019, of Ft. Washington, MD and Hampton, VA, Pamela Woods was called home. She is survived by her beloved husband, James S. Woods, Sr.; and daughter of the late Richard and Jewel Butler; mother of Sharlene (George), the late Valerie Akers, James Woods, Jr., Brian (Nicole), Kristin (John), Candace (Milton); sibling to the late Richard D. Butler (Dolo) and Karen A. Hamilton. Funeral arrangements are as follows: 401A Prince George's Blvd., Upper Marlboro, MD, Saturday July 20, 2019, viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial contributions can be sent to 806 Jessica Place, Ft. Washington, MD 20744.