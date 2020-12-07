Panagiotis (Pete) T. Pahigiannis
Pete passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Jupiter, FL with his loving wife and daughter by his side. Pete was born in Sparta, Greece on August 17, 1951, the oldest of three children to Maria and Theofanis Pahigiannis. The family came to the United States in 1966 and settled in Washington, DC. Pete attended Western High School in DC and Montgomery College in Maryland before joining the staff at the World Bank. He met his beloved wife Rosario (Charo Quezada) who worked at the International Monetary Fund at the same time. They married at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in 1977. He retired from the World Bank in 1998 and started his own olive oil importing business. After retiring from that business, Pete and Charo moved to Jupiter, Florida.In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Theofanis (Katie) and Maria Eleni; three beautiful grandchildren: Pete, Veronika and Eleni; his loving sister Aspasia Theros (Patrick) and brother Nikon Pahigiannis (Jean); his nephew Nickolas Theros, and his nieces Marika (Ahmad Nimeh) and Helene (Andrew Armentano) Theros.Due to COVID restrictions the funeral will be held privately (immediate family) at St. Sophia's Cathedral. The funeral, however, will be live streamed on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. for those who would like to attend virtually https://youtu.be/SOe-oFqNmmw
. Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery, 2219 Lincoln Road NE in Washington, DC at 12:30 p.m. for those interested in paying respects in an outdoor environment. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent in his memory to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org/donate
or St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church.https://membership.faithdirect.net
/givenow/DC408/40922 Please view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com