PANAYOTIS "PANO" KATSOYANNIS (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
7701 Bradley Blvd
Bethesda, DC
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Silver Spring, DC
Notice
Panayotis George Katsoyannis  
"Pano" (Age 95)  

Peacefully passed away in his home on May 31, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Frieda. He is survived by his children, Miranda (Mihalis) and George (Kathy), and his precious grandchildren, Nina (Jon), Alexandra, Peter, and Anna Maria. He devoted his life to his family and to science. He is world renown for having synthesized insulin, the first man made protein in history. The honored Pano with the Commemorative Medallion in 1972. Pano was the founding Chairman of the Department of Biochemistry at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York City in 1967 and remained until 2005. He continued publishing for years after as a Distinguished Service Professor and Chair Emeritus in Pharmacologic and Systems Therapeutics.
His memory will be eternal.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, MD, 20817. The family will receive friends at the church beginning an hour prior to the service, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
