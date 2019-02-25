Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, of Bethesda. Beloved husband of the late Mintie E. Glass; father of J. Robert Glass, Cynthia A. Moses (Robert), Sue Ellen Zellman (Tom); grandfather of Charles Enman (Kelly), Courtney Lamb (Jason), and Stephanie Kirk (Ryan); great-grandfather of Bryce, Charlotte, Reyland, Tyler, and Trevor; and Uncle of Martha Jane Russell. Park was born in Connellsville, PA where he was a multi-sport athlete at Connellsville High School. College was interrupted by his service in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific aboard the LSM 158. Later, he returned to active service stateside during the Korean War and was a retired reservist with the rank of Commander. He completed his degree at Westminster College where he was named a Small College All American in football for two consecutive years. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. After receiving a Master's Degree from the University of Pittsburgh, Park began his teaching career at South Union High School in Uniontown, PA and became the head football coach. He maintained a close relationship with the Class of '58 and attended their reunion in 2018. The family moved to Bethesda, MD in 1959. Park continued teaching and coaching football, first at Wheaton High School and then at Walt Whitman High School. He continued to coach football for several years beyond retirement from teaching. One year, when the Whitman Boy's Tennis Team was lacking a coach, he took on the task, despite never having played tennis, and coached the team to the State Championship. He headed the DECCA program and ran the school store and concessions at the field house. In 1948, Park married Mintie, his college sweetheart. In retirement, they travelled extensively, exploring the world. They were active members of and volunteers at the Navy Chapel at what is now WRNMMC-B. With his deep love for animals, Park returned to Kenya and Tanzania for his last major trip in 2011. Friends and family may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd., W, Silver Spring, MD on Wednesday, February 27 from 12 p.m to 1 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

