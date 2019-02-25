Park Roy Glass, Jr. (Age 96)
On Saturday, February 23, 2019, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of the late Mintie E. Glass; father of J. Robert Glass, Cynthia Anne Moses (Robert), and Sue Ellen Zellman (Tom); grandfather of Charles Enman (Kelly) and Courtney Lamb (Jason); great-grandfather of Bryce, Charlotte and Reyland; and uncle of Martha Jane Russell. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Wednesday, February 27, from 12 to 1 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 111 Rockville Pike, #420, Rockville, MD, 20850.