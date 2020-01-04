

Parke Conner Overmiller

(1992-2019)



Passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 in Breckenridge, Colorado. He was born April 11, 1992 in Silver Spring, Maryland to Jeffrey and Kimberly Overmiller. He graduated from Magruder High School in Rockville, MD and Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, CO. In addition to his mother and father, Parke is survived by his sister, Blair Augustyn; brother, Blake Overmiller; grandfather, Edward Brown; two grandmothers, Joanne Overmiller and Robin Brown; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. His Celebration of Life will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at The Lutheran Church of St Andrew, 15300 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20905. In lieu of flowers contributions in Parke's honor may be made to The Lutheran Church of St Andrew.