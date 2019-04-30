

Parker D. Bracken



Died March 26, 2019, as a result of complications of a fall. He was born March 30, 1936, the third child of Leath Parker Bracken and Thomas Edwin Bracken. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan; stepmother, Louise Tubby Bracken; brother-in-law, Robert Brook; and favorite cousin, Katherine Hayes.

Parker graduated from St. Stephens High School in Alexandria, and the University of Virginia. He received his M.A. in International Relations from Claremont Graduate University in California. He joined the Navy, became a Lieutenant, and served during the early Vietnam War . Later he was in the Naval Reserve and taught at the Naval Intelligence School. Subsequently he spent some time as a civil servant before becoming a high school Social Studies teacher with Prince George's Co. Public Schools.

A member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, Parker was active in UU activities, often attending the annual convention. He was an active AA member, spending his later years as a counselor and advocate for the addicted.

Parker is remembered as a generous, warm, kind and gentle man who nevertheless was strong in his beliefs and causes. He was serious and he was playful. He loved a good book as well as a good pun.

He is survived by his daughter, Sara, son-in-law, Andrew Schroeder, and granddaughter, Eloise Parker Schroeder; his two sisters, Lea Brook and Martha Cooper; brother-in-law, Garland Cooper; step-brother, Prentiss Phillips; former wife, Janet Brennan; cousin, Elizabeth Jarnigan; family friend, Helen Marine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 11:30 a.m. at Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads (3440 S Jefferson St, Falls Church, VA 22041).