The Washington Post

PARKER BRACKEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PARKER BRACKEN.
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA
22046
(703)-533-0341
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Parker D. Bracken  

Died March 26, 2019, as a result of complications of a fall. He was born March 30, 1936, the third child of Leath Parker Bracken and Thomas Edwin Bracken. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan; stepmother, Louise Tubby Bracken; brother-in-law, Robert Brook; and favorite cousin, Katherine Hayes.
Parker graduated from St. Stephens High School in Alexandria, and the University of Virginia. He received his M.A. in International Relations from Claremont Graduate University in California. He joined the Navy, became a Lieutenant, and served during the early Vietnam War. Later he was in the Naval Reserve and taught at the Naval Intelligence School. Subsequently he spent some time as a civil servant before becoming a high school Social Studies teacher with Prince George's Co. Public Schools.
A member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, Parker was active in UU activities, often attending the annual convention. He was an active AA member, spending his later years as a counselor and advocate for the addicted.
Parker is remembered as a generous, warm, kind and gentle man who nevertheless was strong in his beliefs and causes. He was serious and he was playful. He loved a good book as well as a good pun.
He is survived by his daughter, Sara, son-in-law, Andrew Schroeder, and granddaughter, Eloise Parker Schroeder; his two sisters, Lea Brook and Martha Cooper; brother-in-law, Garland Cooper; step-brother, Prentiss Phillips; former wife, Janet Brennan; cousin, Elizabeth Jarnigan; family friend, Helen Marine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 11:30 a.m. at Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads (3440 S Jefferson St, Falls Church, VA 22041).

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 30, 2019
bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 533-0341
funeral home direction icon