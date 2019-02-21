PARKER E. NIELSEN (Age 90)
Of Annandale, VA, passed away on February 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife Roberta S. Nielsen; his four children Carolyn Nielsen Leeds, Parker E. Nielsen, Alan H. Nielsen and Maria Nielsen Wakeman; and his eight grandchildren. He is predeceased by his first wife, Josephine Carrubba Nielsen, and his brother Robert D. Nielsen.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 16, 2019 at National Funeral Home in Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic (https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc
) or Sloan-Kettering Memorial Hospital (www.mskcc.org
). For more information or to send online condolences please visit