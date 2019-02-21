PARKER NIELSEN

PARKER E. NIELSEN (Age 90)  

Of Annandale, VA, passed away on February 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife Roberta S. Nielsen; his four children Carolyn Nielsen Leeds, Parker E. Nielsen, Alan H. Nielsen and Maria Nielsen Wakeman; and his eight grandchildren. He is predeceased by his first wife, Josephine Carrubba Nielsen, and his brother Robert D. Nielsen.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 16, 2019 at National Funeral Home in Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic (https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc) or Sloan-Kettering Memorial Hospital (www.mskcc.org). For more information or to send online condolences please visit

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway | Falls Church, VA 22042 | (703) 560-4400
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 560-4400
