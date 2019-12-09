The Washington Post

PARKS GRAY Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Family - I can only but imagine what you must be feeling at..."
    - Michele Moore
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Parks W. Gray. May you..."
    - N. S.
  • "To you Linda, you dear mother and your entire family I..."
    - Deloris Ramsey Jordan
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
2712 Dumbarton St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
2712 Dumbarton St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

PARKS WILSON GRAY, JR. (Age 57)  

A native Washingtonian, passed peacefully in Stuttgart, Germany on November 22, 2019. He is survived by a daughter, Amani; mother, Dorothy Harris Gray; sister, Linda L. Gray; brother, Darryl A. Gray; niece, Nia S. Gray; best friend, Marc Terry, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 2712 Dumbarton St., NW, Washington, DC 20007. Viewing 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by McGUIRE.

Published in The Washington Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.