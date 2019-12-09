PARKS WILSON GRAY, JR. (Age 57)
A native Washingtonian, passed peacefully in Stuttgart, Germany on November 22, 2019. He is survived by a daughter, Amani; mother, Dorothy Harris Gray; sister, Linda L. Gray; brother, Darryl A. Gray; niece, Nia S. Gray; best friend, Marc Terry, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 2712 Dumbarton St., NW, Washington, DC 20007. Viewing 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by McGUIRE.