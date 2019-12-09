The Washington Post

PARKS W. GRAY JR.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PARKS W. GRAY JR..
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
2712 Dumbarton St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
2712 Dumbarton St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

PARKS WILSON GRAY, JR. (Age 57)
A native Washingtonian, passed peacefully in Stuttgart, Germany on November 22, 2019. He is survived by a daughter, Amani; mother, Dorothy Harris Gray; sister, Linda L. Gray; brother, Darryl A. Gray; niece, Nia S. Gray; best friend, Marc Terry, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 2712 Dumbarton St., NW, Washington, DC 20007. Viewing 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
www.mcguire-services.com
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.