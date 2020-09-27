1/
PARRY BAER
Parry Leonard Baer (Age 61)  CSM, U.S. Army (Ret.)  
Passed peacefully at his farm in Gettysburg on September 13, 2020. Born October 12, 1958, and raised in Croswell, MI, he honorably served 35-years in Army Special Forces. Parry retired as the USASOC CSM in December 2012, and started a cattle farm with his wife Kathleen. Although a highly decorated Special Forces veteran who served globally in combat theatre operations, Parry defined himself by his family and farming. Parry preferred to discuss the renovation of his historic and award-winning civil war barn, his dog Summer, or combining at harvest time each year at his cousin's farm in Croswell. But by all measures, he liked telling stories about his granddaughters best. Parry was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Marie (neé Grout) and Parry Gray Baer, and survived by wife Kathleen; his sister, Jane; daughters Julie and Jodie, granddaughters Jacy and Jessa; two nieces and a nephew; thousands of Special Forces brothers-in-arms; and a grateful Nation. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Fuller details, please refer to: www.monahanfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
