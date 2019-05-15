The Washington Post

Parthenia Carter

Guest Book
  • "My Prayers and Condolences go out to You, Paula and the..."
    - Kim Jackson
  • "Dawn, My condolences to you and your family on the passing..."
    - Tom Stevenson
Service Information
Bethlehem Baptist Church
7836 Fordson Rd
Alexandria, VA 22306
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
7836 Fordson Rd.
Alexandria, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
7836 Fordson Rd.
Alexandria, DC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
7836 Fordson Rd.
Alexandria, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Parthenia W. Carter  

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Manassas, VA. Beloved mother of Reginald King (Brenda) and Dawn Moore. She is also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, three brothers, one sister and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7836 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA 22306 on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Darrell K. White, Pastor. Interment in the Church cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home,Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.