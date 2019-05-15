Parthenia W. Carter
On Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Manassas, VA. Beloved mother of Reginald King (Brenda) and Dawn Moore. She is also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, three brothers, one sister and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7836 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA 22306 on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Darrell K. White, Pastor. Interment in the Church cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home,Inc.